Caution: Dense fog advisory for Hancock, Harrison, Jackson Counties
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) -
Hancock, Harrison and Jackson Counties are all under a dense fog advisory Sunday and it's expected to last through 9 a.m. Monday, the MDOT says.
Visibility will be just a quarter-mile or less at times through mid-morning.
