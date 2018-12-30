Local News

Caution: Dense fog advisory for Hancock, Harrison, Jackson Counties



Posted: Dec 30, 2018 04:51 PM CST

Updated: Dec 30, 2018 04:55 PM CST

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) -  

Hancock, Harrison and Jackson Counties are all under a dense fog advisory Sunday and it's expected to last through 9 a.m. Monday, the MDOT says. 

Visibility will be just a quarter-mile or less at times through mid-morning.


 

