CBD store has the 'buzz' on marijuana derived oil Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Your CBD Store Jackson [ + - ] Video

JACKSON, Miss.(WJTV) - A Jackson store owner is doing some myth busting about cannabidiol oil (CBD).

Justin Freeman, owner of Your CBD Store in Jackson, dealt with his fair share of depression, anxiety and chronic pain before being introduced to CBD.

He explained it's a natural alternative to prescription medications which is sometimes mistaken for tetrahydrocannabinol or THC.

“They associate it with THC which gives you the high euphoric head feeling, when CBD is nothing like that. It’s more the relaxation of the body, and it’s going to work medicinally to take out the inflammation."

Throughout 'Your CBD Store' consumers can find CBD as a topical cream, body lotion, water soluble or even a bath bomb.

“We get a lot of military veterans in that deal with a lot of PTSD or chronic pain... arthritis, depression anxiety. Fibromyalgia is another big one," Freeman explained.

He also believes it's another way to treat the opioid crisis.

“A lot of times when we’re trying to get ourselves from being codependent on opioids we tend to go through withdraws, pains, and things like that. So people just use this as an aid and recovery.”

WJTV 12's Lanaya Lewis asked Freeman if he believes CBD stores will lead to legalized medical marijuana in Mississippi. He says it's possible.

“I always like to keep an open mind and an open heart about those things because I know how we can benefit from it. So I definitely think it’s a step in the right direction of legalizing marijuana."

Freeman says since the store opened in February business has been booming, and customers can expect another store to open in Vicksburg come July.

For more information 'Your CBD Store,' click here.