Celebrating the life of Kingston Frazier Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

JACKSON, Miss.(WJTV) - The family of Kingston Frazier is making his name live on while teaching children not to turn to crime.

Family values, faith and unity are the key components family members want others to remember to build a better future for children.

A friend of Frazier recounts how he found out about the loss of his buddy.

"I was on the road and I said mom can I go see Kingston, and she said he got shot and that’s when my heart had broke.," Montaivo Robinson explained.

However through the pain this loss has caused family close friends in the community have risen above the violence making appearances with public cookouts and prayers.

"We intend on doing this for the next 50 years here at this park," said David Archie, Frazier's great uncle. "It’s only less than a mile away where Kingston was taken and this is the park that Kingston loved to play at."

In one way of keeping the youth on the right path to doing the right thing, the family has partnered with Kingston's Elementary School North Jackson to award a student in his honor.

The final Kingston Frazier May Day Celebration event this weekend will take place at Morning Star Baptist Church in Jackson, starting at 10 a.m.