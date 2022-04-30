YAZOO CITY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Celebration of the Arts is set to be held at the Triangle Cultural Center in Yazoo City on Friday, May 6 and Saturday, May 7.

The Yazoo Herald reported guests can expect various activities and cultural experiences throughout the center. All proceeds of the event will go toward the Yazoo Arts Council Community Arts in Education programs.

According to the newspaper, the event is free and open to the public. The event will be held from 6:00 p.m. until 10:00 p.m. on Friday and from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Saturday. The only feature that requires guests to purchase tickets is “The Tribute to Louis Armstrong.” Tickets are $15 for adults or $5 for students and senior citizens. Purchase tickets here.