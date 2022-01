MADISON, Miss. (WJTV) – A parade honoring the Madison Jaguars will be held on Saturday, January 22. The parade will celebrate the outstanding achievements in academics, the arts, and athletics.

Joining the parade will be clubs, groups, teams, and organizations from both Madison Central High School and Rosa Scott School.

The parade will begin at 10:00 a.m. on the northeast side of Broadmoor Baptist Church and continue down Highland Colony Parkway to Madison Central High School.