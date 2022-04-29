BRANDON, Miss. (WJTV) – CelticFest Mississippi will be held at the Reservoir on Friday, June 3 from 5:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. and Saturday, June 4 from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m.

The traditional Irish and Scottish music and dance festival will be include Scottish Highland Games, Sheepdog Demos, Highland Cows, food, and vendors.

On Friday, there will be a Kindred Spirits Scotch and Whiskey Tasting in the MacKay’s Pub tent.

Tickets are $10 and will be available at the gate. Children 13 and under get in free with adult.