BYRAM, Miss. (WJTV) – CenterPoint Energy is warning customers of reported increases in door-to-door, phone call and text message scams. Reports of individuals impersonating CenterPoint Energy have employed various tactics, including requests to check electric meters at customers’ homes and spoofing company phone numbers to threaten service disconnection.

Leaders of CenterPoint Energy said they will never call a customer and demand payment over the phone to avoid immediate disconnection. The company would never ask customers to make payments with a pre-paid debit card, gift card, any form of cryptocurrency, or third-party digital payment mobile applications. Furthermore, all CenterPoint Energy technicians and contractors will have a company badge to display when performing work.

CenterPoint Energy continues to identify opportunities, such as working with its phone vendors, to mitigate the risk of scam calls to its customers. While scammers can spoof CenterPoint Energy’s phone numbers, if the company’s name is not displayed on the caller ID when receiving a call to a mobile device, it can be considered a scam call and the customer should hang up immediately.

If a customer needs to verify their account status, they may call customer service at the number listed on their bill or log in to their account on our website. Customers should not send money in any form until their account status has been verified with Customer Service.

Depending on the particular scam, customers who believe they have been a victim can also take the following steps to report: