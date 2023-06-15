RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Inmates at the Central Mississippi Correctional Facility (CMCF) in Rankin County got a look at a brand new church on Thursday.

The Mississippi Department of Corrections (MDOC) is using churches in a push to create a safer environment and lower the amount of prisoners. Besides a new chapel at CMCF, eight more churches are in the works at facilities across the state.

“As you build these churches, and they become groups, then the gangs have to go away because the people belong to the church. Be moral, and then we have less recidivism because they’re not coming back to prison. If we change people morally, then we really do rehabilitate them. We want morality. That’s what we’re getting here. That’s what the church symbolizes,” said MDOC Commissioner Burl Cain.

The effort was funded through the Mississippi Chapel Association. Governor Tate Reeves (R-Miss.) said this illustrates the charitable nature of Mississippians.

“For facilities like this to be built the right way, without spending taxpayer dollars and giving these individuals that are incarcerated here an opportunity, none of this is mandatory. This is something that they get to choose to do. I’m incredibly proud of Mississippians from all walks of life for what they’ve done,” said Reeves.

Ruth Graham, the daughter of late evangelist Billy Graham, taught the seminary programs offered through the correctional facility. Twelve inmates graduated in May.

“As I revealed myself, and as I began to open up about myself, then it gave them permission to be vulnerable. I just am grateful for the opportunities they’ve given me, and the love that they have given me. It’s really been sweet,” Graham said.