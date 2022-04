JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The 2022 Central Mississippi Employment Expo Job Fair will be held on Wednesday, April 13, 2022, at the Mississippi Trade Mart in Jackson. The job fair will take place from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Admission is free for all applicants. To pre-register as a job seeker, click here.

Applicants are encouraged to print and bring the registration to the job fair, bring resumes, and be prepared for on-site interviews.