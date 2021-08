JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Central Mississippi Health Services will host a school supply giveaway and COVID-19 vaccination drive for community members.

The school supply giveaway will be held at Collis Hill Church of Christ Holiness in Terry from 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, August 21. The COVID-19 vaccination drive will be held at New Vineyard Church in Jackson from 10:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, August 28.

School supplies will be distributed until supplies last.