JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – For those looking to start or grow their record collection, the upcoming Central Mississippi Record Convention is the most wonderful time of the year to do so.

The annual convention brings together music lovers who like listening to their music with a turntable and needle. A selection of hundreds of albums -including LP’s, 45’s and 78’s- are expected to be available for sale from a variety of vendors. CD’s, vintage audio equipment or other music memorabilia will also be available for purchase.

The festivities set for December 9 in Duling Hall last from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The Jackson venue built in 1928 was once an elementary school. It is often a spot chosen for events and concerts, including one set to occur the same day following the record convention.

If you cannot go this year, stop by one of the 15 independent music stores throughout Mississippi, including two in Jackson. Also check out the Central Mississippi Record Convention’s Facebook Group. Its members often showcase their records and buy albums and equipment from each other.