Central Mississippi Transportation Commissioner’s race

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)- Brandon’s Mayor Butch Lee a Republican and State Senator Willie Simmons a Democrat are running in the race for Mississippi Central District Transportation Commissioner.

12 News’ Gerald Harris explains how they will approach the job if elected.

Both candidates say they recognize the need to improve Mississippi’s struggling infrastructure.

It will take billions of dollars to address infrastructure repairs, each candidate believes they are best suited for the job of Transportation Commissioner.

Mayor Butch Lee says, “Public safety background and applying it to the problems that exist today will have a profound influence on our transportation system.”

Senator Willie Simmons says, “When it comes to infrastructure, and transportation, it’s my experience my knowledge my relationship with those individuals.”

Each supports a new revenue stream in the form of a usage/ gas tax.

“It is the legislature to vote to make sure that it happens so my recommendation to them is 10 cents if we take 10 cents we carry to 28 we’ll be right around where the rest of the surrounding states are going to be,” said Simmons.

“I will push for any all funding to all levels and that will include a gas tax but I look at that a little different coming out from a mayors perspective running a budget and running a city you can’t take bond money and put it towards maintenance and that’s really the big issue of the day,” said Lee.

The two of them also say the special session for roads and bridges improvements were a starting point.

Lee says, “Part of the drum that I’m beating is if our state leaders understand that local government needs infrastructure dollars than the obvious thing stands out why don’t we take the other 65 percent and dedicate that to our state infrastructure roads and bridges and it’s sorely needed.”

Simmons says, “We came away with about a 200 million dollar a year proposal, to put into infrastructure where half of that 100 million of it going to the local communities. we gotta have a transportation system that is holistic and take care of the local interstate so I continue to support that.”

Lee and Simmons are looking to replace retiring long-time Transportation Commissioner Dick Hall who is a Republican.