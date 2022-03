KOSCIUSKO, Miss. (WJTV) – “Picking 35” will return to Central Mississippi on Saturday, April 2.

Breezy News reported that the 60-mile yard sale will be set up on Highway 35 from Vaiden to Walnut Grove and all points in between. The yard sale will be from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Registration forms to be on the official map can be picked up at the Kosciusko Attala Partnership. The deadline to enter is March 15, and the cost to participate is $20.