WOODVILLE, Miss. (WJTV) – A Centreville murder suspect was extradited from New Orleans to the Wilkinson County Jail to appear in court for his charges of murder and aggravated assault.

The Natchez Democrat reported Jaccory Carr, 24, is accused of shooting and killing Gerrit Decody, 31, at the Pinetree Manor apartments in Centreville on May 5.

Woodville police said Carr later shot his girlfriend on May 10. The woman told police he asked her to hide him. She refused, then Carr allegedly shot 15 times at her home, hitting her once in her hip.

Carr was arrested in New Orleans on Friday, May 20.

Authorities said Centreville police charged multiple women with aiding Carr after Decody’s death. Officers are still searching for the individuals who helped Carr avoid arrest in Woodville.

Carr will appear in court in Woodville and Centreville on Monday, June 6.