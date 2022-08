RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A ribbon cutting ceremony will be held for the recently expanded U.S. Highway 49 in Rankin County.

The ceremony will take place at 9:00 a.m. at the Riverwood Shopping Center in Richland.

In July, the Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) announced the project was nearing completion.

Officials said there will be three travel lanes and a shoulder in each direction on Highway 49.