PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – A ceremony at Trustmark Park on Saturday honored local veterans of the Vietnam War.

Humana held its 50th anniversary commemoration ceremony to honor those who served in the U.S. Armed Forces from 1955 to 1975.

“Stand with pride. All of you, each and every one of you. Any of you that has family members that fought there or was there during that time frame, be proud of them because they are true Americans,” said General Harold Cross, a former Mississippi Adjutant General.

Those who attended received a special pin as a memento of the nation’s gratitude.

Organizers said the event is an opportunity to thank the soldiers and their families for their service.

“It’s really heartwarming to see the people and meet the people I hadn’t saw, probably never saw in a long time. So, this ceremony has enlightened me a whole lot,” said Willie Tanner, a Vietnam veteran.