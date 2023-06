BRANDON, Miss. (WJTV) – Police said 15 chainsaws were taken from a Brandon business on Saturday, June 24.

The break-in was reported at Frederick’s Sales & Service.

Brandon police said Investigator Ricky Myers traveled to Orange County, Texas, to interview a suspect in possession of the stolen items.

According to police, Myers recovered the stolen equipment and returned it to the Brandon business.

The investigation is ongoing.