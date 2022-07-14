VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – The first-ever female commander relinquished power to the first-ever African-American commander at the U.S. Army Engineer Research and Development Center (ERDC) in Vicksburg.

“It’s a dream come true, this is something I’ve dreamed throughout my entire career of 28 and a half years this far. ERDC is a world-class organization that discovers, develops, and delivers. The tremendous amount of innovation and work that goes on here is making a difference. It’s one of the best-kept secrets in Mississippi,” explained Col. Christian Patterson.

The retirement ceremony and relinquishment of power ceremony took place at 3:00 p.m. at the ERDC headquarters’ main auditorium.

“I will cherish most the memories of all the amazing people that I have got to know and be friends with throughout my career. Really, it is about the people when you look back at it. It’s who you spent time with, who I deployed with. All of those memories, and then I’ll probably also cherish sleeping in, going fishing when I want to go fishing, and seeing if I have good potential to do nothing. So, those are future cherishes,” said Col. Teresa Schlosser.

Col. Schlosser has been with the EDRC since September of 2019. She will also retire from the U.S. Army in a separate ceremony.