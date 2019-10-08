Change out those smoke alarm batteries: National Fire Prevention Week

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)- This week is National Fire Prevention Week which means there is no better time to get homes ready for the fall and winter.

12 News’ Kate Cornell has some information everyone needs to know.

Whenever fire alarms chime, it is time to change the batteries in the smoke detector.

Members of the American Red Cross Foundation says working smoke detectors are paramount in any household.

Tamica Jeuitt, the communications director explained that if you’re struggling with your plan, American Red Cross Foundation is always at your service to help you figure things out, free of charge.

Regional ARCF communications director Tamica Jeuitt says, “We also have volunteers who will come to your home and help you develop a home fire safety plan as well as install free smoke alarms inside your home.

According to the American Red Cross, cooking is the leading cause of in-home fires.

They remind us to keep an eye on ovens and stovetops while in use and after. Kitchen fires are usually the result of carelessness.

Red Cross says families who have a concrete fire prevention and reaction plan will feel more confident when dealing with a dangerous situation.