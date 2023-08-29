PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – A simple assault charge against a Pearl daycare worker has been dismissed.

“Our office, along with Pearl PD Investigators, as well as the CAC (Child Advocacy Center), investigated the allegations, and it was determined that there is a lack of admissible evidence to support criminal prosecution at this time,” said Trey Spillman, a Rankin County Prosecutor.

Reneatha Gibbs, 61, was charged with simple assault in May 2023 after she allegedly injured the child at A Fresh Start-Time to Learn Daycare Center. The incident allegedly happened on April 25, 2023.

According to the court document, the charge against Gibbs was dismissed without prejudice. She could face the charge again if there is new evidence in the case.

WJTV 12 News interviewed the child’s mother, Jessica Willis, after Gibbs was arrested in May.

“Why sign up for the job? Why sign up for that job? You should have stayed at home if that much hatred was in your heart for these babies. Madison is my only child, and not only was Madison affected, the children that witnessed her getting abused, and the children are traumatized now,” stated Willis in the interview.