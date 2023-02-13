A new list from Forbes has determined the richest person in each state — as well as the source of their money. (Getty)

NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV) – Embezzlement charges against the former Natchez city clerk and her deputy clerk have been dropped after the bonding company paid back what the two allegedly stole from the city.

The Natchez Democrat reported former City Clerk Servia Fortenberry, 52, and Deputy Clerk Sevetrius Dillon, 33, were arrested on August 1, 2022, and charged with two counts of embezzlement each. The amounts alleged against each were $12,258.29 and $6,634.80.

The two resigned from their positions in October 2021. Before they left office, officials stated they paid themselves money Fortenberry said they were owed for salary, vacation time, and compensation time.

State Auditor Shad White claimed the women wired themselves money from a city account without permission and claimed they worked for the City of Natchez while also working as consultants for a town on another side of the state.

District Attorney Shameca Collins said a deal was worked out in which the bonding company paid back money allegedly taken from the city. She added that though criminal charges against the two have been dropped, the bonding company could go after the women for the money.