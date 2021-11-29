Charges filed against 16-year-old accused of killing another teen in Ridgeland

RIDGELAND, Miss. (WJTV) – Ridgeland police said charges were officially filed against the 16-year-old accused of killing a 15-year-old in the city on Friday, November 26.

Trenton Leahey-Lofton was charged with murder, and he is being charged as an adult. Leahey-Lofton is being held without bond, and his preliminary hearing has been scheduled for Tuesday, December 21 at 1:30 p.m.

According to police, Leahey-Lofton shot and killed Marcus Hemmingway outside an apartment complex on Pine Knoll Drive. Hemmingway died at the scene, and Leahey-Lofton was detained the same day.