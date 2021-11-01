Charges filed against student after marijuana, handgun found in vehicle at Yazoo County school

YAZOO CITY, Miss. (WJTV) – A Yazoo County High School student faces misdemeanor charges after marijuana and a handgun was found inside their vehicle.

The Yazoo Herald reported that the school asked the Yazoo County Sherriff’s Department to conduct a K9 unit search of the school property. After the items were found in the student’s car, the teen was charged with possession of marijuana and possession of a firearm on school property.

“Had the gun been brought into the building, it would have been a different story,” said Chief Deputy Terry Gann.