JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Charles Barkley, NBA Hall of Famer, announced he will donate $1 million to ALS research at Jackson State University (JSU), Bethune-Cookman University, and Alabama State University.

AL.com reported Barkley will donate the funds in the name of former Auburn teammate Gary Godfrey, who was diagnosed with the disease in January 2019.

The website reported Barkley chose to donate to JSU “because of what Deion means to me as a friend,” he said. “They’re probably gonna take a little hit with him leaving, so I want to show them some love because, man, what he accomplished there was pretty extraordinary.”

Deion Sanders announced earlier this month that he would leave JSU for the head coaching job at Colorado.