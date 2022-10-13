JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Jackson/Hinds Library System has once less library in the capital city after the demolition of the Charles Tisdale Library.

Many Jacksonians said that libraries are a needed asset for people to utilize. The location was used for community meetings and events.

One citizen, who has lived down the street from the Tisdale branch for more than 27 years, said he remembers when this library was flourishing. He said to see the building that honored a local publisher and civil rights writer demolished is a true tragedy.

“When Tisdale name went up on the library later on, we just had a city council meeting with Councilman Stokes downstairs in the basement, and we park in the back right here where I’m at now, and we go in there and have meetings and then all of a sudden they said no. They closed the library, said they had to close it for a while, and then they got on the news and said that the library had mold in it,” said Oliver O’Quinn Jr., who lives in Jackson.

Executive Director for the Mississippi Library Association Floyd Council said originally they planned to use American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds from the City of Jackson to revitalize a new Charles Tisdale branch. However due to the Jackson water crisis, they were not able to secure funding.