Live Now
Live Now
Watch coverage of election returns and results
Charlie Sims wins Forrest County Sheriff
Local News
Posted:
Aug 27, 2019 / 10:31 PM UTC
/
Updated:
Aug 27, 2019 / 10:44 PM UTC
Charlie Sims won 51% of the votes against David Basset who received 49%.
Sims won by 197 votes.