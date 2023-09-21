PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – Charlotte Russe has returned to the Outlets of Mississippi in Pearl.

The business opened its doors this past weekend at the Outlets. Charlotte Russe offers dresses, denim, sweaters, activewear, and cozy fleece items.

“We’re always happy to bring new stores to Outlets of Mississippi for our shoppers, but it’s even better when former brands emerge back on the scene. We are very excited to have welcomed back Charlotte Russe to our line-up and feel confident they will add value to our guests’ shopping experience,” said General Manager Carlos Hernandez.