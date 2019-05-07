Local News

Charlotte Seals Named Superintendent of Madison County Schools

MADISON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) - The Madison County Board of Education names Charlotte Seals the Superintendent of Education. 

“Mrs. Seals is an outstanding educator and leader with a proven track record of moving our schools forward. The Board has full confidence that under her leadership Madison County Schools will continue to be the Mark of Excellence in education for our state. We look forward to working with Mrs. Seals as she leads MCS to even greater heights,” said Board of Education President Wayne Jimenez.

Seals will begin as Superintendent of Madison County Schools immediately. 

 

