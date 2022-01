BRANDON, Miss. (WJTV) – Shaggy’s on the Rez will host a Crawfish & Country Music Festival on Saturday, March 19, 2022. The festival will be located at Lakeshore Park from 1:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Featured musicians will be Chase Bryant along with Mississippi native Adam Doleac and other local musicians.

Rez Fest is a family-friendly event that will feature music and crawfish.

Tickets go on sale January 14, 2022. For tickets and more information click here.