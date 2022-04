CLINTON, Miss. (WJTV) – A chase from Clinton ended in Warren County on Thursday, April 14, 2022.

Vicksburg Daily News (VDN) reported Clinton police pursued a stolen vehicle on Interstate 20 to Warren County. Two Warren County deputy vehicles were hit during the incident.

The chase ended around 1:00 p.m. on I-20 westbound. VBN reported the suspect was checked by medical personnel for injuries.

As of Thursday afternoon, no other injuries have been reported. The suspect has not been identified.