MADISON, Miss. (WJTV) – A multi-city police chase that began in Madison ended with the arrest of three men and one teen on Saturday, June 4. One suspect remains at large.

Madison police said they were told about a black Dodge Charger and black Mercedes SUV acting suspiciously in a parking lot around 5:40 p.m. Officers said they tried to stop the two cars on Interstate 55 northbound, but neither stopped.

Officers said they lost the Mercedes. The Charger reportedly stopped near Ragsdale Road in Canton after crashing. Officers said three people ran away, but a teenager was arrested. The Mercedes allegedly picked up the other two suspects who ran away. Officers discovered that the Charger was stolen and found a gun reportedly thrown out by the suspects.

Police said the Mercedes was later spotted on I-55 southbound. Ridgeland police joined the chase onto State Street in Jackson. Officers said the Mercedes stopped at State Street and White Oak Court. They said the individuals inside the car ran away. Three of the suspects were arrested after multiple law enforcement agencies canvassed the area. Officers said multiple firearms were confiscated. One was allegedly stolen.

Santiago Brown, 20, of Clinton, was charged with receiving stolen property, possession of a stolen firearm, possession of a controlled substance (marijuana), felony fleeing and resisting arrest. Officers said he also had a warrant for aggravated assault in Clinton.

Demarcus D. Jones, 18, of Jackson, and Cornelius K. Scott, 20, of Jackson, were both charged with receiving stolen property. The teenager who was arrested after the Charger crashed was also charged with receiving stolen property.

Xavier Williams, 18, of Byram, is wanted for receiving stolen property and felony fleeing charges. Anyone with information about Williams can call the Madison Police Department at (601)-856-6111.

Santiago Brown (Courtesy: Madison Police Department)

Demarcus Jones (Courtesy: Madison Police Department)

Cornelius Scott (Courtesy: Madison Police Department)

Xavier Williams (Courtesy: Madison Police Department)

Officers said there were no injuries or property damage. The adult suspects were booked into the Madison County Detention Center. The teenager was booked into the regional Juvenile Detention Facility.