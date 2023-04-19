PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – Pearl police said a man will face multiple charges after a chase into Hinds County on Wednesday, April 19.

According to Greg Flynn with the City of Pearl, an officer attempted to stop a vehicle at the intersection of Highway 80 and Highway 49 just after 6:00 p.m. because the driver and passenger were not wearing their seatbelts.

Flynn said the driver fled onto Interstate 20 westbound. The vehicle took Interstate 55 south and rear-ended another vehicle near Elton Road, according to police.

Authorities said the suspect’s vehicle flipped several times, and the police officer’s vehicle was also damaged in the accident. Neither the bystanders nor the Pearl officer were injured.

Flynn said the suspect, 23-year-old Jared D. Owens, of Madison, suffered a head injury and was taken to the University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC) in Jackson. The female passenger from Jackson was not injured and released with a citation.

During a search of Owens’ vehicle, police said they found powder cocaine, marijuana, methamphetamine, ecstasy pills, THC vape pens, three guns, and a large sum of money. Police said one of the guns was stolen.

Pearl Mayor Jake Windham said, “It is unfortunate this ended in a violent wreck and the suspect was injured, but he did not have to run. We are grateful these illegal drugs and weapons are off the street. We hope this young man recovers and will answer to the charges. We are thankful there were no other injuries.”

Flynn said once Owens is released from the hospital he will be charged with felony fleeing, possession with intent to distribute, and trafficking controlled substances.

The Hinds County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the accident.