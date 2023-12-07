JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A chase from Pearl ended in a crash in Jackson on Thursday, December 7.

Frank Hutton, the public information officer for the City of Pearl, said officers spotted a vehicle on Interstate 20. The car was believed to have been stolen.

The vehicle later crashed in front of the VA Hospital and Murrah High School in Jackson. No injuries were reported.

Hutton said a 15-year-old male was driving the car, and a 15-year-old girl was a passenger. Their identities have not been released.

According to Hutton, Capitol police will conduct the investigation.