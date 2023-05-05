PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – Authorities are investigating a chase from the City of Pearl into the City of Jackson that ended in a two-vehicle crash.

Greg Flynn with the City of Pearl said an officer attempted to pull over the suspect’s vehicle near Highway 80 and U.S. 49 around 1:00 a.m. on Friday, May 5 for not having a license plate. He said the suspect’s vehicle fled westbound into Jackson and hit another vehicle on Ellis Avenue and Robinson Road.

The suspect and the passenger in the vehicle were both hospitalized, according to Flynn. Police said they found a stolen gun and marijuana inside the vehicle.

Flynn said six teenagers were in the vehicle that was hit by the suspect’s vehicle. He did not know the extent of their injuries.

According to Flynn, the Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP) is handling the investigation into the accident.

The suspect is expected to be charged in connection to the chase after being released from the hospital.