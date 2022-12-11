JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) is investigating an officer-involved shooting that happened in Jackson on Sunday, December 11.

Officials with the Mississippi Department of Public Safety (DPS) said the shooting happened around 1:00 a.m. and involved Capitol Police.

According to DPS officials, a Capitol Police officer tried to pull over a stolen vehicle for a traffic stop. They said the driver led the officer on a chase that ended near 2803 O’Bannon Street. When the driver got out of the vehicle, they said shots were fired. The officer was not injured.

MBI is investigating the shooting. The findings of the investigation will be shared with the Attorney General’s Office.