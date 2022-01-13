Chase to open new branches in Jackson-metro area

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Chase will open a new branch in Jackson-area. The new location is at 1042 Highland Colony Parkway.

Officials said they have plans to open two more Jackson-area locations in 2022.

“We’ve been blown away by the community response since opening our first branch in Jackson last year,” said Cesar Vielman, Branch Manager. “This new location will allow us to give our customers even more choice and convenience.”

More branches that will open in the next 12 months include:

Lakeland Drive and Commons Way in Flowood

E Pearl St and S Congress St in Downtown Jackson

Chase officials said the bank is hiring staff locally. The following positions will be open:

Bankers

Branch managers

Business bankers

Financial advisors

Entry-level employees in Mississippi branches will be paid no less than $18 an hour and will receive the firm’s full benefits package.

The new location at 1042 Highland Colony Parkway will be open 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Saturdays. A walk-up ATM is available 24 hours a day.