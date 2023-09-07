JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A Jackson middle school was evacuated on Thursday, September 7.

Leaders with the Jackson Public School District (JPS) said students and staff at Chastain Middle School were evacuated while emergency officials investigated the possibility of a gas leak.

JPS officials said students and staff were moved to Grace City Church across the street while the leak was being investigated and resolved. They are expected to return to the building on Thursday after emergency officials say the building is safe.

This is a developing story.