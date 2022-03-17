JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Gas prices in Jackson have reached more than $4 a gallon in some areas. As of Thursday, March 17, the average gas price for regular gas in Mississippi is $3.968, according to AAA.
Are you trying to find cheaper ways to get around town? The following are different ways to travel without making a trip to the gas pump or putting a ‘dent’ in your pocket:
- JTRAN: Jackson buses run Monday through Saturday from 6:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Basic Fare is $1.50, with daily, weekly and monthly passes available. Children ages five and under ride free, as well as one Personal Care Attendant (PCA). Bus routes can be found here.
- Taxi Services: Although taxies are not on every corner like the big cites, Jackson and surrounding areas offer taxi services for residents. To find a list of taxis around the Jackson are click here.
- Carpool: Talk with coworkers, friends, or family to find a carpooling arrangement. Splitting the cost of gas with a others could help save money for everyone.
- Ride a bike: Enjoy nature, increase your cardio, and save money on gas by grabbing a bike to get around Jackson. If considering this option, remember that Mississippi state law requires cyclists to obey all traffic laws. A list of Mississippi bicycle laws can be found here.