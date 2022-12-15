NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV) – Chemical vials discovered at the Historic Natchez Foundation led to evacuations and street closures in downtown Natchez.

The Natchez Democrat reported someone donated items to the foundation “quite a while ago.” Staff were inventorying the items when vials of some kind of chemicals were found. When they looked up the information on the vials, they discovered the chemical was once used in chemical warfare.

Natchez police closed the 100 block of Commerce Street between State and Main and Main Street from South Union to Commerce Street.

According to the newspaper, police contacted the Department of Homeland Security, which is sending laboratory personnel to test the chemicals.