MCCOMB, Miss. (WJTV) – A new Chick-fil-A restaurant will begin serving the McComb community on Thursday, December 1.

Chick-fil-A McComb will be located at 106 Edgewood Drive. It will be open for dine-in, drive-thru and carry-out from 11:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. on opening day. On Friday, December 2, the restaurant will resume normal operating hours from 6:30 a.m. to 10:00 p.m., Monday through Saturday.

Mark Lindsey has been selected as the independent franchised Owner/Operator of Chick-fil-A McComb. Lindsey will be responsible for all day-to-day activities of the business, including employing approximately 100 full- and part-time team members, serving guests and cultivating relationships with local organizations and businesses.

“I am thrilled to start serving and investing in the McComb community,” said Lindsey. “I have always had family here, so it has felt like coming home. I want to bring the same sense of belonging to our guests and Team Members.”

In honor of the opening, Chick-fil-A, Inc. will donate $25,000 to Feeding America on behalf of the new restaurant. These funds will be distributed to partners in the McComb area to aid in the fight against hunger.

In addition, Chick-fil-A McComb is recognizing 100 local heroes making an impact in Pike County by providing them with free Chick-fil-A meals for a year.