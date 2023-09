FLOWOOD, Miss. (WJTV) – The Chick-fil-A restaurant in Flowood will be temporarily closed.

According to the restaurant’s Facebook page, the business will be temporarily closed for renovations.

The remodel will begin on September 15 through mid-October.

“We appreciate your understanding and look forward to serving you at our Brandon location,” the business said in a statement.

The Brandon Chick-fil-A is located at 201 Disotell Boulevard.