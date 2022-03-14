RIDGELAND, Miss. (WJTV) – A new Chick-fil-A location in Ridgeland is set to open on Wednesday, March 16.

To celebrate the restaurant’s opening, 100 local heroes will be surprised with free Chick-fil-A for a year. Additionally, $25,000 will be donated to Feeding America in the greater Jackson area.

The new location is located at 685 Colony Parkway. The restaurant will employ about 100 full-time and part-time Team Members.

Restaurant hours are 6:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 6:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.