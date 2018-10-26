Chief Davis speaks to students about staying drug-free

The Chief of Jackson Police Department spoke to kids at Galloway Elementary today about the importance of staying drug free.

It was during the Red Week Assembly. This year’s theme is “life is your journey, travel drug free.”

The event featured writings from students in literary genres like poetry rap and essays about staying drug and alcohol free.

Chief James Davis with JPD was the guest speaker and required the students make a pledge to him and their parents, that they would contact police if they were ever offered drugs.

The students pledged, “I promise to call the police if anybody tries to give me drugs and I pinky promise to call police. “

Chief Davis also stressed the importance of the kids being their best and doing their work in school.

