Child brings gun to Richland Upper Elementary School

RICHLAND, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the Rankin County School District (RCSD) said a child brought a firearm to school on Tuesday. The incident happened at Richland Upper Elementary School (RUES).
Officials said the gun was not discharged, and it’s now in the possession of law enforcement. No one was hurt.
The RUES school resource officer, the Richland Police Department, Rankin County Sheriff’s Department, and RUES administration are handling the situation at this time. Our students’ safety and well-being is our top priority, and we are working diligently to follow all safety policies and procedures.Rankin County School District