JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A child died during a house fire in Jackson early Sunday morning.

Assistant Fire Chief Patrick Armon said the fire happened just after 2:15 a.m. on Clinton Circle.

When firefighters arrived at the location, they worked to put out the fire. During a search, they found an unidentified child deceased at the home.

No other injuries were reported.

According to Armon, a preliminary investigation showed that the fire started from a grill that had been used earlier. The investigation is ongoing.