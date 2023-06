JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A child was injured during an early morning shooting in West Jackson.

The shooting happened around 5:30 a.m. on Sunday, June 4 at the Windsor Park Apartments on Clinton Boulevard.

Authorities said the unidentified suspect shot multiple rounds into the apartment from outside of the building. The bullets pierced through the walls and hit the child inside.

The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment. There’s no word on the child’s condition as of Sunday evening.