BROOKHAVEN, Miss. (WJTV) – A child was injured due to a four-wheeler accident in Brookhaven.

The Daily Leader reported the accident happened just before 2:30 p.m. at Dr. A. L. Lott Field on South Martin Luther King Jr. Drive on Sunday, August 6.

Police said two children were riding an ATV when it overturned. One of the children suffered injuries and was taken to King’s Daughters Medical Center.

There’s no word on the child’s condition.