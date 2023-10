JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A three-year-old girl was injured during a drive-by shooting in Jackson, according to police.

The shooting happened in the 1100 block of Woodville Drive around 12:00 p.m. on Thursday, October 5.

According to police, a dark sedan drove past a home, and someone fired shots.

Captain Abraham Thompson said the child was grazed and taken to Children’s of Mississippi. He said the child was in stable condition.

A child was injured during a drive-by shooting in Jackson on Oct. 5, 2023, according to police. (WJTV)

There’s no word on a suspect at this time.