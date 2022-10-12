JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigating after a nine-year-old girl was killed in an accidental shooting.

The shooting happened at the Graystone Hills apartment complex on Chadwick Drive on Wednesday, October 12.

Deputy Police Chief Deric Hearn said a mother, two children and a teenager were inside an apartment when the shooting happened.

According to Hearn, the nine-year-old was shot in the neck by another nine-year-old with an unsecured gun.

The girl was taken to the University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC) for treatment, but she died at the hospital.

Tristan Kimes (Courtesy: JPD)

Police said Tristan Kimes, 18, was arrested in connection to the case. He was charged with tampering with evidence, possession of a stolen firearm, contributing to the neglect or delinquency of a child, felonious abuse and/or battery of a child.