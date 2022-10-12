JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigating after a nine-year-old girl was killed in an accidental shooting.
The shooting happened at the Graystone Hills apartment complex on Chadwick Drive on Wednesday, October 12.
Deputy Police Chief Deric Hearn said a mother, two children and a teenager were inside an apartment when the shooting happened.
According to Hearn, the nine-year-old was shot in the neck by another nine-year-old with an unsecured gun.
The girl was taken to the University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC) for treatment, but she died at the hospital.
Police said Tristan Kimes, 18, was arrested in connection to the case. He was charged with tampering with evidence, possession of a stolen firearm, contributing to the neglect or delinquency of a child, felonious abuse and/or battery of a child.