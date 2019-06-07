Local News

Child porn gets sex offender twenty years in jail

Man previously convicted for assaulting a mentally handicapped child

Posted: Jun 07, 2019 03:29 PM CDT

Updated: Jun 07, 2019 03:29 PM CDT

TATE COUNTY, Miss (WJTV) - Terry Wayne Neal will be in jail for the next twenty years for sharing child pornography over the internet.

Neal had been convicted in the past for sexually assaulting a mentally handicapped child and for having unnatural intercourse.

Judge James McClure sentenced Near this week. The registered sex offender will also have to pay $1,000 to the Victim's Compensation Fund and another $1,000 to the Mississippi Children's Trust Fund.

