Child porn gets sex offender twenty years in jail

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Terry Wayne Neal

TATE COUNTY, Miss (WJTV) - Terry Wayne Neal will be in jail for the next twenty years for sharing child pornography over the internet.

Neal had been convicted in the past for sexually assaulting a mentally handicapped child and for having unnatural intercourse.

Judge James McClure sentenced Near this week. The registered sex offender will also have to pay $1,000 to the Victim's Compensation Fund and another $1,000 to the Mississippi Children's Trust Fund.